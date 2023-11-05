Annual Rochester Children’s Book Festival Celebrates Literacy and Diversity

A celebration of literacy, diversity and the magic of reading provided families with a day of learning and fun at the annual Rochester Children’s Book Festival. Dozens of authors and illustrators from Rochester and across the country filled Monroe Community College on Saturday for the event.

The festival aims to share the enthusiasm for reading and writing with children in Rochester schools through the 'Festival to Go' program, which has delivered free books to thousands of RCSD students over the years

