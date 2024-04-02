Annual Egg Hunt Draws 1,500 Children to Paulus Park in Lake Zurich

Using his Chase character from “Paw Patrol” basket, Christopher Svitukha, 5, was among the scores of children who hunted for treat-filled eggs in the snow during the annual “Egg Hunt” held March 23, 2024 at Paulus Park in Lake Zurich. Some 1,500 children, including their parents and caretakers, converged on Paulus Park searching for treat-filled plastic eggs recently — nearly unfazed by the snow on the ground — as part of the “Egg Hunt.

” The rain-or-shine annual event is a popular springtime one in the village, with kids age 2 to 12 split up by age group to hunt down the goodies. “Our vibrant community never fails to impress,” Marisa Boynton, special events recreation supervisor in the Park and Recreation department, told Pioneer Press. Parents and children line up and wait for the sound of an air horn, which signaled that it is time to scramble for eggs at the annual “Egg Hunt” held March 23, 2024 at Paulus Park in Lake Zuric

