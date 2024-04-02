Announcement and Volunteer Request

We will be here from 11-5 Monday thru Saturday. Our phone number during this transition is 202-941-8802. Due to limited space we appreciate appointments, we’d hate for you to miss out on the goodies in here! But if you find yourself nearby stop in. Volunteer shifts run all weekend, April 13-14, and we especially need more volunteers for our Saturday evening shift from 4:00pm – 8:00pm. There’s no special skills required… Rare U.S. spec BMW 2000, predecessor to the 5 series.

This car in other parts of the world deviated from BMW’s tradition of round headlights… Dinah waits for the blanket before putting her head down to sleep. If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal… Well-Paid Maids is known as the only certified living-wage cleaning company in the D.C. area, paying cleaners a starting wage of $24 an hour

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PoPville / 🏆 435. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Volunteer firefighters react to state's stipend program to support volunteer fire serviceSome volunteer firefighters across New York state may be eligible for stipends after completing certain training courses on or after August 31, 2023.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Highland Homes donates $40,000 and hundreds of volunteer hours to San Antonio nonprofitsSAN ANTONIO - Highland Homes, a home builder, donated money and volunteer hours to nonprofits in San Antonio in 2023.They gave $40,000 to four charities: disAB

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

Volunteer technician with the right tempo helping keep Lakewood nonprofit's pianos in tuneMichael Bogaards is a producer with Denver7 (KMGH) in Denver, Colorado.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

Why US Evangelicals volunteer in Israel's bloody war on besieged GazaEvangelical Christians in America strongly support Israel, seeing it as crucial for end-times prophecy and the return of the Christian Messiah.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Mentor Court-Involved Youth and Volunteer with CASA DC Today!Interested in becoming a CASA volunteer? Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children of DC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit whose mission is to promote court-appointed volunteer advocacy so that every abused and neglected child in the D.C. foster care or juvenile justice system has a trusted adult in their corner and the opportunity to thrive.

Source: PoPville - 🏆 435. / 53 Read more »

Devon Madison, passionate Philadelphia educator and volunteer, has died at 34Ms. Madison devoted her professional life to serving children — both in the nonprofit sector, and as a teacher and administrator in Philadelphia schools.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »