Annie Wright LMFT

If you come from a relational trauma background, you may be unconsciously re-creating your trauma in your work life. Here’s how.

Ambitious, Upwardly Mobile and From a Relational Trauma Past Are you an ambitious, upwardly mobile woman from a relational trauma background? What does this mean and does it apply to you?

Ambitious, Upwardly Mobile and From a Relational Trauma Past

20 Common Experiences When You've Endured Relational Trauma

Personal Perspective: There are common experiences, thoughts, and realities that many of us who come from relational trauma backgrounds endure. Here are 20 such experiences.

Personal Perspective: There are common experiences, thoughts, and realities that many of us who come from relational trauma backgrounds endure. Here are 20 such experiences.

Peer parental privilege in our social circles can trigger relationship trauma recovery. Here is why and how to cope with this pain.

23 More Reasons to Keep Going When You Don’t Think You Can

There are times in life that feel crushing when we don’t know how we’ll go on or if we want to. These thoughts could help comfort you.

There are times in life that feel crushing when we don't know how we'll go on or if we want to. These thoughts could help comfort you.

There are times in life that feel crushing when we don’t know how we’ll go on or if we want to. This post is for those times to help you get through.