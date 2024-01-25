Annalise Gratovich's Print Collection: Carrying Things From Home

Picture a Russian nesting doll, but instead of a palm-sized stackable figure, it’s on paper and large enough to look you in the eye. Now you’re close to grasping the immense scope of Annalise Gratovich’s ongoing print collection, “Carrying Things From Home.” Presented as part of PrintAustin, a monthlong festival spotlighting Austin’s printmaking scene, Gratovich’s decadelong project is up to seven towering works in what will be an eight-piece series (final print.

Their black shadowed eyes stare outward. Wrapped in richly decorated robes and surrounded by plants, the rounded figures offer stylized symbols of their trade – an arrow-riddled whale, a curled rabbit, the sheltered face of a child., a massive being decked in an elaborate smock, crowned with leaves and webs. Mossy greens and browns spotlight sprouting fungi at the doll’s feet. Intricate details – the spiderweb headpiece, the whorls of the smock, overlapping leaf tendrils – invite closer scrutiny. The mind whirls to draw mythic connections in each inked element. The other six prints equally evoke alluring riddle





