Anna Paquin Shares Update on Health After Walking Red Carpet with Cane

Anna Paquin shared a subtle update on her health after walking the red carpet of her new film, A Bit of Light, with a cane. She mentioned that she is having a good day and will probably talk about her health at some point.

Paquin used a cane while attending the premiere of the film and stated that it hasn't been easy. She posed on the red carpet with her husband, Stephen Moyer, who directed the film.

