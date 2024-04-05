Anna Paquin Opens Up About Health After Appearing on Red Carpet with Cane

Anna Paquin opened up about her health after she appeared on the red carpet with a cane this week while promoting her new film, “A Bit of Light.” During an April 5 appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Hoda Kotb mentioned seeing the Oscar winner with the cane at the premiere and asked if everything was OK. “I’m having a good day today. Yeah. Thank you for asking. I’ll probably talk about that at some point, but ... ” Paquin said without finishing the thought.
During the April 3 premiere, Paquin, 41, posed for photos with her husband, Stephen Moyer, who also worked on the film. In one picture, Paquin is sporting a black dress and black booties while holding on to a matching cane for support. In another, the star wraps one arm around Moyer while holding on to a cane with the other. While talking with People on the red carpet, Paquin shared very few details about the health challenges she's currently experiencing. “It hasn’t been easy,” she sai
Anna Paquin Health Red Carpet Cane Film Premiere
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
