Anna Paquin Opens Up About Health After Appearing on Red Carpet with Cane

Anna Paquin opened up about her health after she appeared on the red carpet with a cane this week while promoting her new film, “A Bit of Light.” During an April 5 appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Hoda Kotb mentioned seeing the Oscar winner with the cane at the premiere and asked if everything was OK. “I’m having a good day today. Yeah. Thank you for asking. I’ll probably talk about that at some point, but ... ” Paquin said without finishing the thought.

During the April 3 premiere, Paquin, 41, posed for photos with her husband, Stephen Moyer, who also worked on the film. In one picture, Paquin is sporting a black dress and black booties while holding on to a matching cane for support. In another, the star wraps one arm around Moyer while holding on to a cane with the other. While talking with People on the red carpet, Paquin shared very few details about the health challenges she's currently experiencing. “It hasn’t been easy,” she sai

