Anna Paquin Appears on Red Carpet with Cane While Promoting New Film

Anna Paquin appeared on the red carpet with a cane this week while promoting her new film, “A Bit of Light.” The actor, 41, posed for photos with her husband, Stephen Moyer , who also worked on the film, at the event. In one picture, Paquin is sporting a black dress and black booties while holding on to a matching cane for support. In another, the star wraps one arm around Moyer while holding on to a cane with the other.

While talking with People on the red carpet, Paquin shared very few details about the health challenges she’s currently experiencing. “It hasn’t been easy,” she said. However, the star did note that she has experienced mobility and speech issues while facing certain health challenges over the last two years. While talking about “A Bit of Light,” Paquin spoke highly of her husband, who directed the indie drama. “He’s my favorite person to play with,” she sai

Anna Paquin Red Carpet Cane Film Promotion Health Challenges Mobility Issues Speech Issues Stephen Moyer Indie Drama

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNews / 🏆 10. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Anna Paquin Uses a Cane on Red Carpet With Husband Stephen Moyer Amid Undisclosed ConditionThe 'True Blood' star opens up about her struggles while at the event.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Anna Paquin walks with a cane on red carpet amid ongoing health issuesAnna Paquin walked the red carpet of her new film with husband Stephen Moyer amid undisclosed health issues

Source: EW - 🏆 713. / 51 Read more »

Anna Paquin Walks Red Carpet with a Cane at Film Premiere amid Ongoing Health IssuesAnna Paquin, who is starring in the film 'A Bit of Light' directed by her husband Stephen Moyer, has been struggling with an undisclosed illness that causes mobility issues.

Source: peoplestyle - 🏆 367. / 59 Read more »

Anna Paquin Navigates Mystery Illness by Walking With a Cane at Premiere‘It hasn’t been easy,’ the Oscar winner, who was joined by husband Stephen Moyer, said of her undisclosed medical condition.

Source: VanityFair - 🏆 391. / 55 Read more »

Anna Paquin Spotted Using Cane at 'A Bit of Light' Movie PremiereAnna Paquin was photographed using a cane while attending the premiere of her movie 'A Bit of Light' in New York City

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Anna Paquin Recalls Working With X-Men Co-Star Hugh JackmanComingSoon.net features the latest movie trailers and news, TV updates, video game reviews, anime releases, and more.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »