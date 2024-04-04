Anna Paquin Appears on Red Carpet with Cane While Promoting New Film

Anna Paquin appeared on the red carpet with a cane this week while promoting her new film, “A Bit of Light.” The actor, 41, posed for photos with her husband, Stephen Moyer , who also worked on the film, at the event. In one picture, Paquin is sporting a black dress and black booties while holding on to a matching cane for support. In another, the star wraps one arm around Moyer while holding on to a cane with the other.
While talking with People on the red carpet, Paquin shared very few details about the health challenges she’s currently experiencing. “It hasn’t been easy,” she said. However, the star did note that she has experienced mobility and speech issues while facing certain health challenges over the last two years. While talking about “A Bit of Light,” Paquin spoke highly of her husband, who directed the indie drama. “He’s my favorite person to play with,” she sai
