'Animal Control' Season 2 — Everything We Know So Far

Quick Links Produced by Roughhouse Productions, Animal Control's first season debuted on Fox on February 23, 2023, and, almost immediately, obtained quite the fan following.
When Will 'Animal Control' Season 2 Be Released? Although not confirmed, it is likely that production on Animal Control Season 2 was halted by the recent WGA strike and SAG-AFTRA strike. However, after 148 days, a deal was finally struck that saw the beginning of the end of the WGA strike, although there is no official end in sight for the Actors' Strike as yet.
Where Can You Watch 'Animal Control' Season 2? We might not know when it's coming out, but we do know where! Just like Season 1, Animal Control's second season will be available to watch on Fox. For those without a cable connection who would prefer to stream, the show will be made available to watch on Hulu after it premieres. headtopics.com
How Many Episodes Will 'Animal Control' Season 2 Have? Although rumor suggests there may be 12 episodes in Season 2, as there were in Season 1, the effect of the strikes cannot be underplayed. Just as it is with many other shows, Animal Control may also have to cut down their episode count for the second season. We'll just have to wait and see.
Alongside the main cast is a strong supporting unit likely to return for Season 2 that includes the likes of Gerry Dee (Mr. D) as Commissioner Dudge, Kelli Ogmundson (Cavendish) as Dolores, Alvina August (The Boys) as Dr. Summers, Amy Goodmurphy (Siren) as AM Dispatch, and Kevin Bigley (Stretch) as Rick Doyle. headtopics.com
What's the Plot of 'Animal Control' Season 2 About? Despite there not being an official synopsis for Season 2, Season 1's finale left many wondering exactly what will happen next, leaving some questions primed and ready to be answered in Season 2.