Anheuser-Busch InBev upped to buy at Bank of America

Anheuser-Busch InBev was upgraded to buy from neutral at Bank of America, which lifted its price target to $68 from $65. It said cost of goods sold pressures...

Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD, +0.34% was upgraded to buy from neutral at Bank of America, which lifted its price target to $68 from $65. It said cost of goods sold pressures have started to ease, and now the stock reflects a more than $1 billion hit from Bud Light and a higher cost of doing business. “Over the last few years, [Anheuser-Busch InBev] has transformed its business in many of its key markets (particularly in LatAm), with a more effective portfolio strategy, stepped-up innovation and digitization of its route-to-market with BEES (B2B), a clear competitive advantage,” said analysts led by Andrea Pistacchi. The analysts added though that it’s “hard not to be negative” about its U.S. volume outlook.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Anheuser-Busch InBev S.A. ADR falls Wednesday, underperforms marketThe Anheuser-Busch InBev S.A. ADR slid 1.62% to $53.38 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P...

Anheuser-Busch InBev S.A. ADR rises Thursday, still underperforms marketThe Anheuser-Busch InBev S.A. ADR inched 0.34% higher to $53.56 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market,...

Bank of America upgrades AB InBev, sees margins expanding as brewer leaves Bud Light backlash behindThe firm called the brewer a 'relatively defensive stock for the current environment.'

Bank of England delays final Basel bank capital rules to July 2025 By ReutersBank of England delays final Basel bank capital rules to July 2025

Arlington's National Medal of Honor Museum receives $3 million in donationsThe National Medal of Honor Museum being built in Arlington announced recent gifts totaling $3 million this week from the Texas Lottery Commission and Anheuser-Busch.

NASCAR betting, odds: Spring Talladega winner Kyle Busch needs another winKyle Busch may need a Talladega sweep to advance to the third round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.