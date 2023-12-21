AngloGold Ashanti to acquire stake in G2 Goldfields despite Venezuela land seizure threat

AngloGold Ashanti is acquiring a stake in G2 Goldfields despite the land seizure threat in neighboring Venezuela. AngloGold will pay C$22.5 million for 11.7% of G2. G2 plans to update its resource for the OKO project next year. The project is located 120 km west-southwest of Georgetown, the capital city of Guyana. The OKO Main deposit has an initial resource estimate of 793,000 indicated tonnes and 3.3 million inferred tonnes of gold.

AngloGold is interested in the Guiana Shield, which hosts G2's OKO project, Reunion Gold's Oko West deposit, and Guyana's largest mine, Aurora





mining » / 🏆 449. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Understanding Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) Consensus ProtocolsThis article offers a detailed overview of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus protocols, explaining their similarities and differences.

Source: CoinMarketCap - 🏆 290. / 63 Read more »

Understanding Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) Consensus ProtocolsThis article offers a detailed overview of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus protocols, explaining their similarities and differences.

Source: CoinMarketCap - 🏆 290. / 63 Read more »

Indigenous Land Rematriated in East OaklandTraditional and medicinal plants grow on rematriated land in East Oakland, California, as part of the Sogorea Te' Land Trust's vision to reclaim Indigenous land.

Source: truthout - 🏆 69. / 68 Read more »

Attending My Brother's WeddingA bridesmaid shares her experience of attending her brother's wedding despite feeling unwell.

Source: Slate - 🏆 716. / 51 Read more »

Desperate Families Risk Their Lives on Dangerous Train JourneyAs the U.S. government continues to make it more difficult to enter America, urging asylum-seekers to apply from their home countries instead, refugees like these will continue braving ever-deadlier routes.

Source: TexasObserver - 🏆 242. / 63 Read more »