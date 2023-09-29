Angels star Shohei Ohtani beats out Ronald Acuña Jr. for top-selling jersey this season

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani was the most popular player in Major League Baseball this season.

Ohtani had the best-selling jersey this season, the league and the MLB Players Association announced on Friday,. That made Ohtani the first Japanese player to ever finish atop the list.

The top-20 list is based on the sale of Nike jerseys sold through MLBShop.com since Opening Day. Ohtani had finished inside the top 10 twice since he entered the league, most recently in 2021, but this was the first time he led the league.It’s the 1st time more than one Cincinnati

