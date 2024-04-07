Angels' Nolan Schanuel's Historic On-Base Streak Ends Due to Scoring Change

It took a scoring change in the cover of night to finally end Nolan Schanuel ’s historic on-base streak to begin his career. The Angels rookie first baseman appeared to reach base in his 36th consecutive game with a walk on Friday against the Boston Red Sox. He was just two games away from the second-best on-base streak to begin a career in MLB history. Late Friday, news began to trickle in that an MLB scoring change took a hit away from Schanuel last Saturday at Baltimore.

A play that was once ruled an infield hit was ruled an error after an Orioles appeal. Since it was actually the second change to a play, it meant that no more appeals could be accepted and the Angels were not allowed to request a further review of the situatio

