Angels Extend Winning Streak with Victory over Marlins

The Angels beat the Miami Marlins 10-2 on Wednesday afternoon, extending their winning streak to four games. After a disappointing Opening Day, the team has bounced back with strong performances. Pitcher Sandoval, who struggled in the first game, had a much better outing this time, striking out all three hitters in the first inning.

