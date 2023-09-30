Angels bring 1-0 series advantage over Athletics into game 2

The Los Angeles Angels lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Oakland Athletics. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics. Los Angeles has a 72-88 record overall and a 37-42 record at home. The Angels have the seventh-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .426.

Oakland has a 23-56 record on the road and a 49-111 record overall. The Athletics have a 28-18 record in games when they hit at least two home runs. The matchup Saturday is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The Angels have a 6-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has 28 doubles, three triples and 24 home runs for the Angels. Michael Stefanic is 13-for-31 with a double and a triple over the past 10 games. Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with a .243 batting average, and has 19 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs, 48 walks and 68 RBI. Zack Gelof is 9-for-37 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games. headtopics.com

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored by six runs

