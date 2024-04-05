Angelina Jolie Wants Legal Battle with Brad Pitt to End Amid Abuse Allegations

Angelina Jolie is ready for her and Brad Pitt ’s drawn-out legal battle to end as allegations of abuse continue to surface. Jolie’s legal team filed a motion claiming that Pitt was abusive toward the actress before the 2016 airplane incident with their kids that led to divorce.

