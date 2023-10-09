Angelina Jolie transforms into opera star Maria Callas for new biopic: See 1st look photos

In two images shared by Apartment Pictures, Jolie is transformed into famed opera singer, Maria Callas, for the new film.

One image of Jolie shows the Academy Award winner wearing large glasses, and another shows Jolie as the opera singer looking out of a window.

"'Maria' tells the tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the life of the world's greatest opera singer, relived and reimagined during her final days in 1970's Paris," a description for the film says on Instagram. headtopics.com

The upcoming film will be directed by Pablo Larraín, the Academy Award-nominated director known for his previous biopics, "Jackie" and "Spencer." "Maria" is now set to begin shooting, as the independent production has secured a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement. Steven Knight’s screenplay was finished prior to the WGA strike.

