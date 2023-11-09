Angelina Jolie to Open Atelier Jolie, a Space of Collaboration in Fashion

In November, the actor, director, and former UN Refugee Agency Goodwill Ambassador and Special Envoy will open the doors on Atelier Jolie, a space of collaboration that combines tailoring and upcycling services with a gallery space for local artisans and a café run in partnership with refugee organizations.

United States Headlines Read more: VOGUEMAGAZİNE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WASHTİMES: Jon Voight chides daughter Angelina Jolie on Israel-Hamas stance: 'No understanding of God's honor'Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight is saying he is 'disappointed' in Oscar-winning daughter Angelina Jolie for her public words on the Hamas-Israel war.

Source: WashTimes | Read more »

CHİCAGOTRİBUNE: Chicago’s Smyth earns its third Michelin star; Atelier and Indienne earn firstChicago has 21 Michelin-starred restaurants that reflect nine different cuisines, with Atelier and Indienne earning stars for the first time this year.

Source: chicagotribune | Read more »

ABC7CHİCAGO: Michelin awards new stars to Chicago restaurants, including Smyth, AtelierFour Chicago restaurants have received the culinary world's highest honor.

Source: ABC7Chicago | Read more »

NEWSWEEK: Russia Slams Hollywood Celebrities Angelina Jolie and George Clooney were among a host of stars blasted by a Russian official for speaking out on global humanitarian causes.

Source: Newsweek | Read more »

CLEVELANDSCENE: Il Rione Team to Open Pizza Shop at Former Edison's Space in TremontLast month, Edison's Next Door Pizza closed its doors after just two months. The short-lived pizzeria took the place of Edison's Pizza Kitchen, which occupied the space immediately next door to Edison’s Pub for 15 years.

Source: ClevelandScene | Read more »

LATİMES: Cal State East Bay offers cannabis online training certification programs, and registration is still openRegistration for Cal State East Bay's newest cannabis education and training program closes tonight. What you need to know about the program and how to register.

Source: latimes | Read more »