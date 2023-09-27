Angelina Jolie says her younger, darker self may want to resurface

Angelina Jolie says her kids saved her, and she was much darker when she was younger: 'Maybe that part of me wants to push back.' Before the adoption, she told the Associated Press,. “It’s strange, I never wanted to have a baby,” she said. “I never wanted to be pregnant. I never babysat. I never thought of myself as a mother.” But, with Maddox, she said her feelings changed.

Jolie went on to adopt daughter

Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt in late 2005, and in 2006, Jolie and Pitt announced they were expecting a baby. Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt was born that year. Jolie then adopted Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt in 2007. Pitt adopted him in 2008. That same year, Jolie and Pitt revealed that Jolie was again pregnant, and in July, she gave birth to twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt.

“I think, recently, I would’ve gone under in a much darker way had I not wanted to live for them,” Jolie told Vogue.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt a week after an altercation on a private plane. Now an FBI report reveals what she said went down.The actor adopted her son Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt from an orphanage in Cambodia in 2002. Pitt adopted Maddox a few years later.

The actor also looked back to her younger years, when she was known for making headlines that solidified her standing as