Angelina Jolie And Daughter Vivienne Got Matching Tattoos

Angelina Jolie says she and ex Brad Pitt 's youngest daughter Vivienne, 16, got matching tattoos, months after the two worked together on the Broadway musical The Outsiders ."The Maleficent" actress unveiled her new tattoo, which is located on her forearm and is one of several she had obtained over the years, at the premiere of the production in April. She did not reveal where Vivienne got her matching tattoo.
"I was watching it, but I was really watching the effect it was having on my young daughter and what she was telling me about herself," Jolie told in an interview published in June, "and I was learning what about it was important to her and why it connected so deeply to her."
The 49-year-old continued,"After we saw it, we were contacted by the producers, and they said, 'Did you enjoy it?' And we said, 'Yes,' and they said, 'What did you like?' So Viv and I sat together and we wrote down what we liked, what we were curious about. And they responded to our notes. For me, it was a moment to learn more about Viv, not me thinking of becoming a producer.
Angelina Jolie Brad Pitt Vivienne Pitt Tattoos The Outsiders
