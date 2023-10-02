Angel City's 11-match unbeaten streak ends in loss to Orlando

The Pride earned their ninth win of the season with the victory, the most for the club since the 2017 season.Both teams were still alive for the playoffs but sitting below the cutoff in the standings with two regular season games remaining. With Orlando’s win, the Kansas City Current were eliminated from playoff contention.
Both teams were still alive for the playoffs but sitting below the cutoff in the standings with two regular season games remaining. With Orlando’s win, the Kansas City Current were eliminated from playoff contention.How a pro soccer team hopes to create a new identity in the Antelope Valley
The former baseball stadium that hosted the Lancaster JetHawks is poised to host a USL-affiliated pro team that could help revitalize the high desert.“I didn’t know it was my 100th game. I’m so proud to be part of this team for so long,” Marta said. “I think the special things that we always talk about, it’s `Do everything together.’ And I think we did this today. We know it was not our best game, but it was enough.”
Adriana scored in the 22nd minute for the Pride, silencing the crowd at BMO Stadium. It was her sixth goal for Orlando, to pull her into the team lead with Messiah Bright.
The Pride earned their ninth win of the season with the victory, the most for the club since the 2017 season.
Both teams were still alive for the playoffs but sitting below the cutoff in the standings with two regular season games remaining. With Orlando’s win, the Kansas City Current were eliminated from playoff contention.How a pro soccer team hopes to create a new identity in the Antelope Valley
The former baseball stadium that hosted the Lancaster JetHawks is poised to host a USL-affiliated pro team that could help revitalize the high desert.“I didn’t know it was my 100th game. I’m so proud to be part of this team for so long,” Marta said. “I think the special things that we always talk about, it’s `Do everything together.’ And I think we did this today. We know it was not our best game, but it was enough.”
Adriana scored in the 22nd minute for the Pride, silencing the crowd at BMO Stadium. It was her sixth goal for Orlando, to pull her into the team lead with Messiah Bright.World Cup and Soccer
Cristian Arango reminds LAFC what it’s missing in Real Salt Lake victoryFor Subscribers
Column: Dear SAG-AFTRA, don’t feel pressure to make a deal. This contract is too important