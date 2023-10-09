Angel City gana y aún vive de cara a último partido de la temporada

El Angel City FC venció por 2-1 a Houston Dash, que recibió a su público más numeroso de la temporada, ya que más de 9.000 aficionados llegaron al Shell Energy Stadium. Un gol tardío de los visitantes dio al Angel City FC la victoria por 2-1 sobre Houston en el penúltimo partido del año. (2 p.m.) en BMO Stadium.

Teníamos que mantener vivas nuestras esperanzas de playoffs, y para ello hemos necesitado a todas y cada una de las que han saltado hoy al campo'. Houston se adelantó en el minuto 44 después de que la delantera brasileña Andressa marcara su primer gol en la NWSL.

Angel City FC facing difficult must-win situationsACFC has two tough opponents left, starting on the road against Houston on Sunday, in its quest for the sixth and final spot in the NWSL playoffs

Savannah McCaskill scores late as Angel City defeats Houston to stay in playoff huntSavannah McCaskill scores in stoppage time to lift Angel City to a 2-1 win over Houston and help the team avoid being eliminated from playoff contention.

Houston Dash lose in last home game of regular season against Angel City, 2-1The Houston Dash fell short against Angel City FC with a score of 2-1 for their last home game of the regular season with their largest home crowd for the year.

