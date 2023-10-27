Anfernee Simons Out 4-6 Weeks With Surgery To Repair Torn UCL In Right Thumb

A subsequent MRI conducted Thursday evening revealed a tear of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) of the right thumb.

A subsequent MRI conducted Thursday evening revealed a tear of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) of the right thumb.

Read more:

RealGM »

Blazers G Anfernee Simons expected to miss 4-6 weeks due to thumb surgeryPortland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons is expected to miss four to six weeks after tearing the UCL in his right thumb on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

10-, 30-year Treasury yields have biggest drops in two weeks despite strong dataVivien Lou Chen is a Markets Reporter for MarketWatch. You can follow her on Twitter vivienlouchen. Read more ⮕

Patrick McHenry calls last three weeks 'dumbest set of politics' ever by a majority partyRep. Patrick McHenry looked frustrated when he slammed down the gavel in the House after former Speaker Kevin McCarthy was booted three weeks ago. Read more ⮕

Special election to recall Santa Ana Ward 3 councilmember less than 3 weeks awaySanta Ana Ward 3 Councilmember Jessie Lopez is facing a recall attempt, and the Santa Ana Police Officers Association is leading the effort. ABC7's Jessica De Nova breaks down the details and why Lopez says she's being targeted. Read more ⮕

DC pandas will be returning to China in mid-November, weeks earlier than expectedThe National Zoo’s three three celebrity pandas will be heading home a little earlier than expected. Zoo officials told The Associated Press on Thursday that adult bears Mei Xiang and Tian Tian and their cub Xiao Qi Ji will be returning to China sometime in mid-November. Read more ⮕

DC pandas will be returning to China in mid-November, weeks earlier than expectedThe National Zoo’s three three celebrity pandas will be heading home a little earlier than expected. Read more ⮕