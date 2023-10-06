Andrew Thomas unsure when he’ll return, as his absence threatens to ruin Giants’ season

He’s not sure, he said Friday, as he continues to deal with a left hamstring injury that he sustained in Week 1 while chasing down a blocked field goal that the Cowboys returned for a touchdown.
Thomas also said a left hamstring issue — as opposed to a right hamstring issue — is probably a bigger deal for him, because he uses his left leg more in pass blocking, since he’s a left tackle. “In the run game, it probably doesn’t make a difference which side [the injury is to],” Thomas said. “But in pass protection, my left leg is my anchor leg. So that can have an effect.”Thomas’ absence has been a major problem for the Giants’ struggling offense. Plus, Thomas suffered a setback to his hamstring in practice before Monday night’s 24-3 loss to Seattle.
Thomas got hurt Sept. 10, so his absence will stretch past one month even if he returns for the Oct. 15 game at the Bills. But it's not a sure thing that he will. Leading up to the Seattle game, Thomas initially seemed to be trending toward a return at some point relatively soon. He had returned to practice on a limited basis. But then he tweaked his hamstring in the Thursday practice of Week 4 (the Seahawks game), didn't practice the next two days, and was ruled out.