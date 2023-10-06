Andrew Thomas unsure when he’ll return, as his absence threatens to ruin Giants’ season

He’s not sure, he said Friday, as he continues to deal with a left hamstring injury that he sustained in Week 1 while chasing down a blocked field goal that the Cowboys returned for a touchdown.

Thomas also said a left hamstring issue — as opposed to a right hamstring issue — is probably a bigger deal for him, because he uses his left leg more in pass blocking, since he’s a left tackle. “In the run game, it probably doesn’t make a difference which side [the injury is to],” Thomas said. “But in pass protection, my left leg is my anchor leg. So that can have an effect.”Thomas’ absence has been a major problem for the Giants’ struggling offense. Plus, Thomas suffered a setback to his hamstring in practice before Monday night’s 24-3 loss to Seattle.

Thomas got hurt Sept. 10, so his absence will stretch past one month even if he returns for the Oct. 15 game at the Bills. But it’s not a sure thing that he will. Leading up to the Seattle game, Thomas initially seemed to be trending toward a return at some point relatively soon. He had returned to practice on a limited basis. But then he tweaked his hamstring in the Thursday practice of Week 4 (the Seahawks game), didn’t practice the next two days, and was ruled out. headtopics.com

Read more:

njdotcom »

Giants injury report: Andrew Thomas, John Michael Schmitz likely out, but what about Saquon Barkley?Get the latest New York Giants news, blogs and rumors. Find schedule, scores, photos, and join fan forum at NJ.com.

Giants lineman Evan Neal apologizes again for ripping 'fair-weather' Giants fans after loss to SeahawksNew York Giants offensive lineman Evan Neal apologized again on Thursday after he slammed Giants fans earlier this week following their rough start to the season.

Video: Eli Manning has priceless reaction to Devon Witherspoon’s pick-6 vs. GiantsWe’re getting Manningface even in retirement from Eli.

Seahawks QB Geno Smith almost seriously injured in MNF against GiantsPete Carroll was pretty upset with the play.

Seahawks rookie CB Devon Witherspoon steals the show on MNF v GiantsThe big storyline was supposed to be Jamal Adams returning to play in New York, but it was Devon Witherspoon bringing the energy on Monday Night Football.

Post-Game Analysis: Winners and Losers from Seahawks 24, Giants 3The Seahawks are reportedly still sacking Daniel Jones even though the game is long gone.