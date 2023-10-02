Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man Swings Onto Netflix Top 10

Netflix nearly doubled its number of Spider-Man offerings at the start of October. The streaming service has been hosting Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire's original Spidey trilogy for some time now. On October 1st, the trio of films was joined by both movies in the Andrew Garfield-starring Amazing Spider-Man series. That gives Netflix a total of five Spider-Man films in its lineup, one of which is currently experiencing a surge in popularity.

Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in the 10th overall position, following quite a few new Netflix original releases. It'll be interesting to see if its placement on the list catches the attention of even more subscribers, helping it climb higher in the coming days.

1. Reptile "A hardened detective uncovers a complex web of deception as he digs for the truth behind the brutal murder of a young real estate agent."

The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 were just added to Netflix's streaming roster. Surprisingly, it's the second film in the series that's finding a way to click with subscribers. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 has swung onto the Netflix Top 10 Movies list after just one day on the service.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!

1. Reptile "A hardened detective uncovers a complex web of deception as he digs for the truth behind the brutal murder of a young real estate agent."

prevnext 2. Nowhere "Pregnant, alone and drifting in the sea, a woman trapped in a shipping container tries to survive after fleeing a devastated totalitarian country."

prevnext 3. Identity Thief "After being accused of crimes he didn't commit, an accountant hunts down the scammer who stole his identity and runs into a series of wild obstacles."

prevnext 4. Force of Nature "Cops evacuating a hurricane-battered apartment complex team up with a ragtag group of tenants when a vicious criminal gang storms in to execute a heist."

prevnext 5. Love Is in the Air "A fiercely independent pilot fighting to keep her family business afloat starts to fall for the man sent by corporate to ground her operation forever."

prevnext 6. Pompeii "In the days leading up to the eruption of Mount Vesuvius, a slave being sent to Naples is determined to get back home to save the woman he loves."

prevnext 7. Last Vegas "Four longtime buddies in their 60s reunite and try to relive their wild youth at a bachelor party, but old tensions surface and secrets spill."

prevnext 8. Spy Kids: Armageddon "When a game developer unleashes a powerful computer virus, the children of two secret agents must work together to save their parents — and the world."

prevnext 9. Forgotten Love "A once-respected surgeon who's lost his family and his memory goes a chance at redemption when he reconnects with someone from his forgotten past."

prevnext 10. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 "Spider-Man squares off against the Rhino and the powerful Electro while struggling to keep his promise to leave Gwen Stacy out of his dangerous life."