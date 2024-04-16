Andreessen Horowitz Raises $7.2 Billion for Tech Startup Investments

Andreessen Horowitz raised $7.2 billion for several funds, the bulk of which will go towards late-stage, or growth, investments.
"This marks an important milestone for us," Ben Horowitz, who co-founded the firm with Marc Andreessen in 2009, wrote in a blog post. Since 2021, when tech IPOs and startup investing surged to a record, venture investors have closed their wallets. Soaring inflation and rising interest rates in 2022 pushed investors out of risky assets and forced cash-burning startups to dramatically cut costs. Even with the stock market recovering, venture deals have remained depressed.published earlier this month by PitchBook.
Andreessen Horowitz to invest $30M in tech-fueled gaming startupsSilicon Valley-based VC firm Andreessen Horowitz will invest another $30 million into gaming startups at the cross-section of Web3, AI, virtual reality and augmented reality.
