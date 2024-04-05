Andrea Riseborough Talks About Her Role in Alice & Jack

While her arc on The Regime may have ended, the Oscar-nominated Brit is still on screens thanks to her turn in Channel 4 ’s Alice & Jack , airing now on PBS , as the pricklier half of a couple who can never seem to get on the same page. Alice & Jack reunites Riseborough with her longtime friend Domhnall Gleeson as they portray a lovelorn couple who, try as they might, can’t escape each other’s orbit.

“When my character, Alice, meets Jack, it’s the first time she feels, really, hope,” says Riseborough. “It’s the first time she finds faith in mankind.” Riseborough dropped by Little Gold Men to chat about how she tackles emotionally taxing subject matter, what love really looks like up close, and the blurry line between art and reality in Alice & Jack

Andrea Riseborough Alice & Jack Channel 4 PBS Acting Emotionally Taxing Love Art Reality

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



VanityFair / 🏆 391. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alice & Jack review: Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson are caught in a bad romanceThe PBS Masterpiece series charts a tumultuous 15-year relationship

Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »

Andrea Riseborough Wanted The Regime's Agnes to Represent the PeopleTerrible Christmas tidings hit Kate Winslet's autocracy in the penultimate episode of 'The Regime.' On a new episode of Still Watching, Andrea Riseborough stops by to break down her character’s tragic arc.

Source: VanityFair - 🏆 391. / 55 Read more »

‘The Regime’s Andrea Riseborough on the Tragedy of Her Character’s FateChristina Radish is the Senior Entertainment Reporter at Collider. Having worked at Collider for over a decade (since 2009), her primary focus is on film and television interviews with talent both in front of and behind the camera.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Alice Naylor-Leyland and Harley Viera-Newton Celebrate Mrs. Alice Collaboration in L.A.Alice Naylor-Leyland and Harley Viera-Newton teamed for a Mrs. Alice collaboration, out May 1.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

The Year of Alice: Celebrating the life and legacy of Alice ColtraneIn a long-awaited gesture, composer, and musician Alice Coltrane is being honored with 2024–2025 being declared “The Year of Alice.”

Source: NYAmNews - 🏆 269. / 63 Read more »

‘Alice & Jack’ Review: The Most Annoying People to Ever Fall in Love“Alice & Jack” expects you to cry over the tortured romance between two people you can’t stand.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »