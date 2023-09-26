Anderson’s strong outing and Jones’ bat lead Rockies past Dodgers 4-1 in DH opener

Chase Anderson pitched five scoreless innings for his first win in 17 starts this season, Nolan Jones homered and the Colorado Rockies snapped a seven-game losing streak by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1 on Tuesday in the opener of a doubleheader. Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chase Anderson works against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Denver.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)2 of 8Colorado Rockies' Nolan Jones gestures as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run against Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Ryan Pepiot in the seventh inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Denver.

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chase Anderson works against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)2 of 8Colorado Rockies' Nolan Jones gestures as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run against Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Ryan Pepiot in the seventh inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)3 of 8Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman heads up the first-base line after flying out against Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jake Bird to end the top of the seventh inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)4 of 8Colorado Rockies' Nolan Jones heads up the first-base line after hitting a solo home run against Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Ryan Pepiot in the seventh inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)5 of 8Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, left, takes the ball from relief pitcher Ryan Pepiot as he is pulled from the mound after giving up a solo home run to Colorado Rockies' Nolan Jones in the seventh inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)6 of 8Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Tyler Kinley works against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)7 of 8Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chase Anderson, left, tags out Los Angeles Dodgers' Austin Barnes after he was caught in a rundown between third base and home plate while trying to advance on a single hit by Freddie Freeman in the fifth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)8 of 8Colorado Rockies' Kris Bryant hits an RBI double against Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Caleb Ferguson in the first inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Denver.

