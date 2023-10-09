Anders and Daniel Carlson become first brothers to kick against each other in an NFL game in 36 years

Daniel and Anders Carlson became just the first brother kickers to play against each other in an NFL game in 36 years on Monday when the Green Bay Packers took on the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.The last pair of brothers to kick against each other in the same game came back in 1987, when Chris Bahr of the Raiders and Matt Bahr of the Cleveland Browns faced off.

While the two have been on the same team in the past, including for a year at Auburn when Daniel was a senior and Anders was a redshirt freshman, the brothers will finally get to play in the same game together.The whole 27-person crew was seen taking a family photo on the field before the game, and they landed first row seats behind the goalposts.

Daniel is in his sixth season in the league this fall, and he’s spent nearly his entire time in the NFL with the Raiders after the Minnesota Vikings took him in the fifth round of the 2018 draft. He went 34-of-37 on field goals last season and missed just one extra point while earning All-Pro honors for the first time in his career. headtopics.com

Anders is in his rookie season, and entered Monday night a perfect 5-of-5 on field goals and 9-of-9 on extra points. The Packers took him in the sixth round of the draft earlier this year. Though only one brother will come out on top in the end, they’re just happy to have everyone in the same place for their games for once.

"To compete all our lives and finally play in a game where we're actually wearing jerseys and competing against each other, it's going to be awesome," Anders said,

