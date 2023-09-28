| And here we go: The push to impeach President Biden begins

It’s possible that House Republicans won’t actually advance articles of impeachment. But if the pattern to date is any indication, that result is inevitable. to create fake screenshots of the communications.
On Wednesday, Smith tried to clean up his mess a bit by suggesting that Biden was a “candidate” in 2017, which he wasn’t. He announced his candidacy in early 2019.
This is a useful segue to the other big allegation of the week, made by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.). It’s Comer’s committee that will be holding
Thursday — and it is Comer who has gone way out over his skis in making allegations against the president.This week, his committee publicly alleged that a payment made to Hunter Biden by a Chinese businessman had been wired with Joe Biden’s home address as the recipient address. In a post on social media, Comer
that “Beijing cash was basically wired right to Joe’s front door.”
But it wasn’t wired to Joe Biden’s door, as The Washington Poston Wednesday; it, like all such wires, was wired to a bank — and, specifically, to a bank account owned by Hunter Biden. Hunter Biden had used his father’s address for some time before the wires were received in the summer of 2019, as Comer had noted previously. In Hunter Biden’s memoir, he details living in various Los Angeles hotels in the early part of that year as he battled addiction.
On Fox News — the always-hospitable home of the baseless allegations that Republicans want to elevate — Comer noted that Biden was already a candidate for the 2020 Democratic nomination in the summer of 2019. But, to a more objective observer, this might seem to undercut the allegation. Joe Biden, who wanted to be elected president, was somehow having his son send money from Chinese business interests to his residence?That the suggestion Joe Biden was somehow involved in a wire between his son’s business partner and his son was credibly explained in short order didn’t seem to matter. Any number of allegations from Comer, Jordan and others have been explained, but the miasma of guilt that they’ve created in the right-wing media lingers.
It gets ignored that Comer, for example, made a serious allegation of bribery against Joe Biden back in May and, in the intervening months, has been