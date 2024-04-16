Ancient Campsite Dating Back 8,000 Years Discovered on US Air Force Base

United States Air Force service members recently discovered an ancient campsite that dates back over 8,000 years, according to officials. The millennia-old ruins, which were found on Holloman Air Force Base , are believed to have been inhabited by the earliest settlers of New Mexico .

explained that 49th Civil Engineer Squadron environmental flight members and geomorphologists – people who study how the Earth's surface evolves – found the site back in March. The location has been named Gomolak Overlook and was found near the borders of the military base. In a statement, 49th CES cultural resource manager Matthew Cuba said that sands from the nearby White Sands National Park buried the site over the past thousands of years.

We also uncovered a series of hearths, or community campsites, with remnants of mesquite charcoal which is a tremendous find in and of itself.' The artifacts found by searchers will be studied and preserved, officials say. 'Adhering to the National Historic Preservation Act, we will ensure that all necessary steps are taken to preserve the site's integrity while facilitating the progress of the test track project,' 49th CES environmental chief Scott Dorton was quoted as saying.

US Air Force Ancient Campsite New Mexico Archaeological Discovery Holloman Air Force Base

