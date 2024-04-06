Anchorage Wolverines Tie for First Place in NAHL Midwest Division

The Anchorage Wolverines defeated the Janesville Jets 5-3, pulling them into a tie for first place in the North American Hockey League's Midwest Division . With 82 points, they are now tied with the Wisconsin Windigo.

The Wolverines have won 10 of their last 12 games and have secured a berth in the NAHL playoffs. A division title would give them home-ice advantage in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

