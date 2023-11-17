Anchorage School District Cancels Bus Routes Due to Icy Road Conditions

As plow crews made headway after several winter storms in less than a week buried the city in feet of snow, higher temperatures and rain on packed snow created treacherous, icy road conditions in various locations. The Anchorage School District had to cancel about 50 bus routes due to these conditions, causing potential delays for students at their bus stops.

United States Headlines Read more: ADNDOTCOM »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HUFFPOSTPARENTS: Texas School District Reverses Decision, Allows Transgender Student to Perform in School PlayA school district in northern Texas has reversed its decision and will allow a transgender student to perform in a high school play. The decision has been seen as a rare win for LGBTQ+ youth in the town, but concerns about conservative politics and religion in public schools remain.

Source: HuffPostParents | Read more »

PHİLLYDAİLYNEWS: Pennridge School District Faces Federal Complaint Over DiscriminationA federal complaint has been filed against the Pennridge School District , accusing them of failing to protect Black and LGBTQ students from harassment and worsening discrimination through their policies. The complaint asks the U.S. Department of Education to intervene.

Source: PhillyDailyNews | Read more »

NJDOTCOM: Newark Opens Nelson Mandela School in Former Charter School BuildingNewark school officials cut a red ribbon Tuesday for the district’s 9th new school since the end of a, ceremonially unveiling the Nelson Mandela School in a building formerly occupied by a charter school shuttered by the state last spring.

Source: njdotcom | Read more »

ADNDOTCOM: Motorists in Anchorage Face Dangerous Road Conditions Due to Snow and IceLast week, as a heavy blanket of snow fell on Anchorage , daycare owner Crystal Culp experienced the dangerous road conditions caused by the build-up of snow and ice. This incident highlights the challenges faced by motorists in Alaska during winter.

Source: adndotcom | Read more »

SDUT: Lincoln High School's Dominating DefenseLincoln High School's defense, known as 'The Perfect Swarm', has been dominating opponents with their athleticism. They have given up seven points or fewer in seven out of eleven games and have achieved four shutouts. They will be defending their title against Granite Hills in the San Diego Section Open Division.

Source: sdut | Read more »

AUSTİNCHRONİCLE: The Prequel Film to The Hunger GamesCoriolanus Snow, a member of a once-mighty District 1 family, is working hard to maintain the illusion of wealth and influence. He aims to win the Plinth Prize, which will secure his future and ambitions. He is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray, a teenager from District 12, in the upcoming death match.

Source: AustinChronicle | Read more »