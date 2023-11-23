Anchorage Residents Frustrated by Snow-Clogged Roads

Over the last two weeks, many Anchorage residents have been frustrated by snow-clogged roads, after storms dropped heavy snowfall. Tiffany Hanson, a resident of Spenard, expressed her relief when graders finally cleared her neighborhood on Friday. However, she described the previous days as exhausting and worrisome, especially for her elderly neighbor with a heart condition. Anchorage has already broken its November snowfall record this month.





