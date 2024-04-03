Anchorage Municipal Election: Mayor and School Board Candidates to be Elected

Anchorage voters will elect a mayor and three school board candidates, and decide the fate of nine bonds and propositions, in this year’s municipal election. Ballots will continue to arrive at the elections center by mail after election day on Tuesday, April 2. It will take several more days for ballots to be processed and tallied for voters to get a fuller picture of the returns. To win the mayor’s race outright, a candidate needs at least 45% of the vote.

If no candidate reaches that threshold, the top two vote-getters will advance to a head-to-head runoff election. We’ll update this page of preliminary results as more ballots are counted. (You can hover over or tap on each bar of results to view the number of votes, in addition to the percentage.

