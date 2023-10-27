Anchorage apartment manager was shot to death by disgruntled tenant, charges say

An Anchorage man had just received a notice of a leasing dispute on Monday when he walked into an office at his apartment complex and fatally shot theJesse Lee Jones, 27, is charged with multiple counts of murder in the death of 34-year-old Josiah Goecker. Police say thejust before 4 p.m. Monday at the Alpine Apartment Homes in Midtown.
“It’s part of the job that sometimes you’re delivering messages that people are – it’s tough to take, and it’s tough conversations to have,” he said in an interview Friday. “He received a notice because he wasn’t on the lease, and we were trying to get him to sign onto the lease,” he said. “And he never did so, and so we gave the apartment a notice of non-renewal.”
“It was the least confrontational method that we could have taken to resolve that situation,” he said. According to the charging document written by police, Jones entered the leasing office Monday with the notice in hand and confronted Goecker. The employee who reported the shooting was also in the office, and said Jones asked her, “Are you really kicking me and my pregnant girlfriend out onto the streets?’“She said there was a short struggle, over the gun, between Josiah and Jones,” the charges said. “She reported that the gun malfunctioned. headtopics.com
“(The employee) said when Jones pulled out the gun she thought she was going to die, and she thought he would come into the office and shoot her next,” said the charges. Cerbana, who traveled to Anchorage earlier this week to speak with local Weidner employees in the wake of the shooting, said he had met Goecker before his death.