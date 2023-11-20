Anarcho-Capitalist Outsider Wins Election in Argentina

The anarcho-capitalist outsider’s election is stunning, but only because it took this long given Argentina’s hyperinflation and widespread poverty. Neither the Peronists on the left (who have dominated the country’s politics for decades) nor the moderate right (which has(The Madman) and pushing an extreme policy agenda, would win with such a clear margin—12 percentage points—over his contender, Sergio Massa, Argentina’s minister of the economy.

While it has become fashionable to try to make sense of these victories by pointing to a perfect storm in which a series of unfortunate events come together, Milei’s victory is more the outcome of a slow march toward collective desperation resulting from dire economic performance. Argentina’s economic results have been extremely uneven since the 2001-2002 financial crisis, from which the country emerged having defaulted on its foreign debt, facing high inflation, and struggling to maintain the stability and value of the Argentine Pes





