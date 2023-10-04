Analysis: When, not if, Europe copies Wall Street share trading reform

on cutting the time it takes to complete a share trade, a step regulators say removes risk and cost from trading, particularly when markets are volatile.

Moving from the current system known as T+2, or settling a trade within two days of the transaction, to T+1 or one day, cuts the time cash is tied up to back trades., piling pressure on the EU, Britain and Switzerland to follow suit given the global nature of financial markets, while adapting to the U.S. switch at the same time.

ESMA is seeking views for a cost/benefit analysis of moving to at least T+1, though few believe it will not go ahead given advances in technology, regulatory pressure, and gravitational pull of Wall Street. It will report back by the fourth quarter of next year. headtopics.com

Bankers says that moving to T+1 in Europe will be more complex than in the United States given the significantly greater number of exchanges, clearers, and settlement houses in Europe. "European concerns are that some operations and even some trading activity will move to the U.S. or Canada given that wealth and fund managers cannot simply ignore the U.S. market,"outside the United States, whose systems operate under T+2 and now are faced with less time to line up money to finalise U.S. trades.

