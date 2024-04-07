Analysis Reveals Colorado River Water Used More for Growing Crops than for Drinking

More Colorado River water is used to grow a single crop than for drinking water , business needs and industrial uses combined across the seven-state river basin that’s home to more than 40 million people, a new analysis has found. Water used to grow alfalfa — which is used to feed cattle — makes up more than a quarter of all human usage of the Colorado River , according to the analysis.

The analysts’ work is the most comprehensive accounting of where precious Colorado River water goes as it flows downstream and thins to a trickle before reaching the Gulf of California in Mexico. The estimates account for water exported outside the basin to cities like Denver, Santa Fe and Los Angeles, as well as water use in Mexico and on the Gila River, one of the largest tributaries to the Colorado. The analysis also accounts for water lost to evaporation from reservoirs and in the natural environment

