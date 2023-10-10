Analysis: Israel-Hamas war upends Biden's two-pronged Mideast strategy

Those hopes were shattered when Palestinian Hamas militants infiltrated from Gaza and rampaged through Israeli towns on Saturday, killing hundreds and abducting scores more.

John Kirby, a spokesperson for the White House National National Security Council, told reporters late on Monday he would not go so far as to say normalization talks had been paused or were on the back-burner but that Washington’s focus for now was on helping Israel defend itself.

The crisis has also stirred new criticism of the Biden administration's push to open relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, which had been widely seen as giving short shrift to the Palestinians' quest for statehood. headtopics.com

Hamas was in part delivering a message that the Palestinians could not be ignored if Israel wanted security and that any Saudi deal would slam the brakes on the kingdom’s recent rapprochement with Iran, according to Palestinian officials and a regional source.

The Biden administration - even while helping Israel battle Hamas and free scores of hostages, possibly including Americans – could try to craft a strategy at least to keep alive the option of Palestinian statehood, analysts say. headtopics.com

The devastating Hamas attack - the worst incursion into Israel in five decades - will likely force Biden into deeper diplomatic engagement in the troubles of the Middle East.

Read more:

Reuters »

Blinken walks back support for Israel-Hamas 'cease-fire' as Israel retaliates against Hamas invasionThe now-deleted post, which appeared on Blinken's X account late Sunday, described a conversation Blinken reportedly had with the Turkish Foreign Minister.

Israel-Hamas War: Live Updates and Analysis as Israel Prepares for Ground AssaultIsrael is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.

Israel-Hamas War: Live Updates and Analysis as Israel Prepares for Ground AssaultIsrael is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.

Israel-Hamas conflict tests Biden's foreign policy message ahead of 2024: ANALYSISExperts say it could undermine his claim his leadership makes for a safer world.

Analysis: Israel-Hamas war forces Biden and Netanyahu into uneasy partnershipU.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, uncomfortable allies in the best of times, will put their uneasy relationship to a further test with Israel preparing a possible ground assault on the Palestinian Gaza Strip.

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden to address war; Israel orders ‘full siege’ of GazaIsrael’s defense minister said there would be a “full siege” of Gaza after the Hamas militant group launched an unprecedented incursion over the weekend.