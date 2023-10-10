Analysis: Eagles, 49ers clear front-runners in NFC; AFC is more jumbled

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) passes against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A.

The defending NFC champion Eagles (5-0) are still building their identity, but keep finding ways to win despite playing below the standard they set last season on their way to a Super Bowl appearance. The NFL’s only two undefeated teams seem headed for a rematch in the conference title game with a Week 13 matchup to determine who gets the No. 1 seed. Of course, there’s a long way to go until January.

The AFC still goes through the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs (4-1). Kansas City only has had one dominant win. The Bills (3-2) went from dropping 48 points in a statement win over Miami to losing to the Jaguars (3-2) in London. headtopics.com

Cincinnati is the biggest wild card in the AFC. If Joe Burrow is healthy, the Bengals (2-3) can make a run. Jacksonville, Baltimore (3-2) and the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) also are in the mix.The Vikings and Giants met in the playoffs last season, but both are off to 1-4 starts and should start looking ahead to next season.

With Kirk Cousins eligible for free agency after the season, the Vikings could look to add draft capital by making some trades before the Oct. 31 deadline.Road teams are 40-36 this season, excluding two international games. That’s the league’s worst home record through five games since 2019, when road teams were 43-34-1 entering Week 6. headtopics.com

