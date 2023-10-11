An unintended consequence of sanctions imposed by the United States and others on Russia, Iran and Venezuela has been to lower the oil import costs for refiners in top economic rival China, which often criticises such "unilateral" penalties.

China shipped in a record 2.765 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude by sea from Iran, Russia and Venezuela in the first nine months of 2023, according to an average of data provided by tanker trackers Vortexa and Kpler.

While the savings are a fraction of China's oil import bill, they matter for independent refiners that are "opportunistic buyers and actively look for bargains", said Kang Wu, global head of demand research at S&P Global Commodity Insights. headtopics.com

The seaborne imports are mainly ESPO shipped from Russia's Pacific port of Kozmino as well as Urals from the Baltic Sea. China has this year saved $4.34 billion by importing Russian oil, based on Reuters' comparison of the monthly price differentials between ESPO and Tupi crude from Brazil, and Urals versus Oman, using price information provided by traders.

China has saved roughly $4.2 billion by importing a record 1 million bpd during the same period from Iran, 60% above pre-sanction peaks recorded by Chinese customs in 2017 at 623,000 bpd, as Tehran raised output to near-maximum levels and offered discounts as steep as $17 a barrel versus Brent. headtopics.com

Since 2021, the U.S. has sanctioned over 180 individuals and entities dealing Iranian oil and petrochemicals and the impact of sanctions has caused hyperinflation in Iran and its currency to plunge, the spokesperson said.

According to Chinese consultancy JLC, teapots in the refining hub of Shandong province operated at 65.7% of capacity during the first three quarters of 2023, up 4.2 percentage points, generating margins on processing imported crude of 567 yuan ($77.63) per ton, compared with 50 yuan a year ago. headtopics.com

