Analysis-Bruised Treasury bulls see glimmer of hope after Fed meeting, smaller issuance

The Fed left rates unchanged for the second straight meeting and Fed Chair Jerome Powell nodded to positive developments in bringing down inflation at the end of the central bank’s policy review on Wednesday - though he gave little indication that policymakers were getting closer to cutting rates.

Plenty of bond investors have been burned calling a bottom in a selloff that has taken Treasuries to the cusp of an unprecedented third straight year of losses. One potential near-term pitfall is Friday’s U.S. payrolls data, which could revive expectations of Fed hawkishness if they come in stronger than expected.

“Bonds are starting to show a little bit of life,” said Jack McIntyre, portfolio manager at Brandywine Global. However, if Friday’s payroll number exceeds expectations, “then that bullishness will get tested.”

Others have sounded bullish as well. Among them is billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller, founder of the Duquesne family office, who said last month that he bought a “massive leveraged position” in two-year U.S. Treasury bonds because of rising concerns about the health of the U.S. economy.

Some have been focusing on signs that the economy has been slowing below the surface, with dwindling savings accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic, the resumption of student loan repayments and higher borrowing costs, set to hurt consumers and companies in the months ahead.is down nearly 8% from its July high, as rising bond yields offer investment competition to equities while threatening to raise the cost of capital for companies. The index is up more than 10% year-to-date.

United States Headlines Read more: INVESTINGCOM »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBCDFW: Treasury yields fall ahead of Fed meeting kickoffU.S. Treasury yields declined on Tuesday just ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting and as investors assessed the state of the economy.

Source: NBCDFW | Read more ⮕

CNBC: Treasury yields fall ahead of Fed meeting kickoffU.S. Treasury yields declined on Tuesday just ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting and as investors assessed the state of the economy.

Source: CNBC | Read more ⮕

MARKETWATCH: Treasury yields fall ahead of Fed meeting and after Bank of Japan makes minor policy tweakJamie Chisholm is a markets reporter based in London.

Source: MarketWatch | Read more ⮕

STARTELEGRAM: Stock Market Today: Stocks mixed, Treasury yields steady ahead of Fed meetingStocks are on pace for their worst month of the year this October, with higher Treasury yields, mounting geopolitical risks and muted big tech earnings holding down gains.

Source: startelegram | Read more ⮕

CNBC: Treasury yields fall as traders look to Fed meetingU.S. Treasury yields declined on Tuesday just ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting and as investors assessed the state of the economy.

Source: CNBC | Read more ⮕

MARKETWATCH: S&P 500 futures firmer as Treasury yields slip and Fed meeting startsU.S. stock index futures edge higher in Tuesday's premarket, holding most of the previous day's rally as Treasury yields move lower and more corporate...

Source: MarketWatch | Read more ⮕