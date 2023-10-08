Analysis: Argentina election lures risk-taking investors to long-odds gamble

While most traders are waiting on the sidelines, anxious about the election and unsure of libertarian frontrunner Javier Milei, some daring bond investors are moving in.
"Two thirds of the country is voting for pretty substantial fiscal consolidation, which, as a bond investor, we're obviously quite keen on," said Christine Reed, a New York-based portfolio manager at global investment manager Ninety One.
"There has been a lot of pain from being invested in Argentina over the past decade," Reed said. "The people who are still around have most likely lost money at one point or another. Bullrich, who was a minister in former President Mauricio Macri's market-friendly government, is also pledging to cut the fiscal deficit and halt money printing. Massa, who represents a more centrist bloc in the ruling coalition, has pledged a zero deficit for 2024, though he has opened the spending taps recently to bolster his election hopes. headtopics.com
"They're supporting someone who's very radical in his views in terms of a real free market and a smaller government," he said of Milei. "These are very liberal ideas from an economic perspective, so I think it's a generational change.
After recently hosting an investor trip to Buenos Aires, BancTrust & Co analysts said the main takeaway from meetings was "confirmation that the focus of the policy debate has shifted to a market-friendly framework. headtopics.com
The depressed values offer another reason to be bullish on Argentina's debt, said Thomas Haugaard, a portfolio manager on the emerging markets debt hard currency team at Janus Henderson Investments in Copenhagen.