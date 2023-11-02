ANALYSIS: 14th Amendment applies to presidents, expert argues at Trump’s Colorado disqualification trial

Attorneys called on a 14th Amendment expert in the hearing’s third day, Indiana University law professor Gerard Magliocca, to lay out exactly how to define “insurrection” and how it should apply to presidents.

What insurrection means is at the center of the case, as Trump campaign attorneys argue that the 14th Amendment’s third section does not apply to...

