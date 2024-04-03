Anaheim Union High School District to Send Rescission Letters to Some Teachers

Following a rally against planned teacher layoffs of more than 100 secondary education, the superintendent of the Anaheim Union High School District said some of the teachers would be receiving rescission letters. Support came from the community Tuesday morning outside Oxford Academy: honking and cheering for secondary educators in Anaheim kicking off rallies opposing planned layoffs. 'I understand that they have declining enrollment. The part that bothered me was that they did not plan ahead.

They've known about this for many, many years,' Douthat said. May 15 was the deadline for the board of trustees to change its decision

