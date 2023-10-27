Halloween candy is offered for sale at a Walgreens store on September 19, 2013 in Wheeling, Illinois. Walgreens, the nation's largest drugstore chain, has been expanding the merchandise offerings at many of their stores to include fresh food and grocery items. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)Sure, we can eat this candy any day or time of the year, but there’s just something special about eating tons of mini versions of your favorite sweets or candy bars.
So in order of one of the best holidays just around the corner, I thought it would be fun to make an unofficial ranking of the best Halloween candy I used to get as a kid. These are obviously my opinions, but please, share in the comments what your favorite Halloween candy was, or still is! Let’s be honest, I’ll eat a mini Butterfinger any day of the week.People who pass out Almond Joys for Halloween must hate children.
Did you favorite candy make the list? Do you agree with my picks? Let me know in the comment section below! Happy Halloween!