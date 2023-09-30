An Unbelievable Doctor Who Detail Explains Why The Toymaker Waited 57 Years To Return

How did fans know the Toymaker was coming back? The Toymaker has a specific set of powers that actually rank him among The Doctor’s most powerful and dangerous enemies.

The Time Lord was unable to permanently defeat him when they first interacted 57 years ago, with The Doctor himself acknowledging that he’d return at some point to get his revenge. The trailers for the 60th Anniversary special also tease The Toymaker as a hugely dangerous opponent, with The Doctor finding himself concerned that he’ll be unable to save Donna and her friends from his games.

The Original Toymaker Stands On "14" During The Story's Ending At the end of the original serials in which The Toymaker appeared for the first time, the number 14 can be seen written on the ground where he’s standing. And although David Tennant originally played the Tenth Doctor, there have been three other incarnations since his exit - making this new version the Fourteenth Doctor.

