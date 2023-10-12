An Oklahoma man used pandemic relief funds to have his name cleared of murder

Ricky Dority, 65, speaks at the home of his son in Greenwood, Ark.,, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Dority was freed in June with the help of a dogged private investigator he hired with COVID-relief funds and students at Oklahoma City University’s Innocence Project who found inconsistencies in the state’s account of a 1997 cold-case murder.

The investigator and students at the Oklahoma Innocence Project at Oklahoma City University, which is dedicated to exonerating wrongful convictions in the state, found inconsistencies in the state’s account of a 1997 cold-case killing, and Dority’s conviction was vacated in June by a Sequoyah County judge.

The most common causes of wrongful convictions are eyewitness misidentification, misapplication of forensic science, false confessions, coerced pleas and official misconduct, generally by police or prosecutors, according to the Innocence Project, a national organization based in New York. headtopics.com

“I thought I was clear because I knew I didn’t have anything do with that murder,” Dority said. “But they tried me for it and found me guilty of it.” After years in prison, while most inmates spent their federal COVID-19 relief check in the commissary, Dority used his to hire a private investigator, he said. Bobby Staton had mostly investigated insurance fraud, but he took on the case and realized quickly that it was riddled with holes, Staton said.

Their investigation turned when Staton and Brawner visited Robbins in the maximum-security Oklahoma State Reformatory in Granite, and he recanted his statement implicating Dority. Brawner and Staton also learned the informant didn’t live at the home where he told investigators Staton showed up in bloody clothes. When the actual homeowner testified at a hearing this summer, the judge dismissed the case. headtopics.com

