An Israeli team begins a tour against NBA teams, believing games provide hope during a war at home

Police officers increase their presence at Barclays arena for a preseason NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and Israel’s Maccabi Ra’anana, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)Members of Israel’s Maccabi Ra’anana basketball team wear shirts in support of Israel during warmups before a preseason NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Thursday, Oct.

“We are the first team that is playing since the war started and nobody will break Israel, because we are a strong nation,” Orland said before the game. Ra’anana arrived in the U.S. on Wednesday, just days after Hamas militants killed more than 1,300 people, including 247 soldiers, in an assault on Israel on Saturday.

Orland said the funeral was earlier Thursday and he wore a shirt that read “R.I.P. Eli. Forever in my Heart.” Six players on the roster are from Israel. Orland and team sponsor Jeffrey Rosen said one player had chosen to return home, though didn’t specify a reason. Ra’anana will continue on to play the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves during the second straight year the team has visited the U.S. for exhibition games. headtopics.com

